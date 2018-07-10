Taiwan has started evacuations and preparations for the arrival of Super Typhoon Maria, which is expected to especially affect the north - the most densely populated region where the capital is located.

The first gusts of Maria will arrive in northern Taiwan Tuesday night and all industrial, financial and educational activities have come to a standstill in the zone which could be hit by winds up to 191 kilometers per hour (119 miles per hour) with gusts up to 234 kph, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday.