File image shows the heavy lift vessel, Rambiz, arriving to support the capsized Norwegian Navy frigate 'KNM Helge Ingstad' near Bergen, western Norway, Nov 27, 2018. The recovery operation has been put on hold due to bad weather. The frigate capsized after collision with tanker 'Sola TS', on Nov 8, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Marit Hommedal NORWAY OUT

File image shows the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad partly under water in the sea near Bergen, western Norway, Nov 13 2018. The frigate capsized after colliding with the tank ship Sola TS on Nov 8, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MARIT HOMMEDAL NORWAY OUT

File image shows Norway's Chief of Defence Haakon Bruun-Hanssen (R) and Navy Chief Nils Andreas Stensones (C) reading the preliminary report form the Accident Investigation Board Norway's report on the 'KNM Helge Ingstad' accident, before a media briefing in Oslo, Norway, Nov 29, 2018 to comment on the collision report detailing the collision between Norwegian Navy frigate and the tanker on Nov 8 2018 that caused the sinking of the warship. EPA-EFE (FILE)/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN NORWAY OUT

File image shows rescue workers (R) securing the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in a fjord near Oygarden, Norway, taken Nov 10, 2018. The frigate nearly capsized in the accident on Nov 8. The KNM Helge Ingstad was returning back to Haakonsvern naval base, near Bergen, after participating in the NATO-led exercise Trident Juncture 2018 (TRJE18). EPA-EFE (FILE)/Marit Hommedal NORWAY OUT

File image of the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad taking on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in a fjord near Oygarden, Norway, Nov 8, 2018. . The KNM Helge Ingstad was returning back to Haakonsvern naval base, near Bergen, after participating in the NATO-led exercise Trident Juncture 2018 (TRJE18). EPA-EFE (FILE)/ MARIT HOMMEDAL NORWAY OUT

Norwegian authorities said Friday that, winter weather conditions permitting, they aimed to refloat a Spanish-built Norwegian Navy frigate that listed and sank in shallow waters after it had collided with a large tanker.

The 5,290-ton "KNM Helge Ingstad," a Nansen-class multi-role frigate of the Royal Norwegian Navy, with 137 persons on board, collided with 62,557 ton Malta-registered tanker Sola TS with a crew of 23 on board, near the Bergen (West) oil terminal.