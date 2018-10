British-Indian author Salman Rushdie speaking during a press conference at Ulpius Publishing House in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 29, 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

British author Salman Rushdie in the library of Heidenreichstein on the occassion of the event 'Literature in the Fog' in Austria Oct. 18, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/HELMUT FOHRINGER

Norway's Police on Tuesday charged various people over the attempted murder in 1993 of the Norwegian publisher of Salman Rushdie's bestselling book "The Satanic Verses."

William Nygaard, head of Norway's second largest publishing house, was shot three times outside his Oslo home on Oct. 11, 1993, following a death sentence or fatwa issued by Iran's then spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khomeini which condemned Rushdie and his publishers to death.