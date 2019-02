A support boat (L) begins the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad in Hjeltefjorden near Bergen, Norway, Feb 26,, 2019. EFE-EPA/VIDAR RUUD NORWAY OUT

A support boat (L) begins the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad in Hjeltefjorden near Bergen, Norway, Feb 26,, 2019. EFE-EPA/VIDAR RUUD NORWAY OUT

A support boat (L) begins the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad in Hjeltefjorden near Bergen, Norway, Feb 26,, 2019. EFE-EPA/VIDAR RUUD NORWAY OUT

Norwegian authorities announced on Tuesday they had started salvage operations to refloat a Spanish-built Norwegian Navy frigate that listed and sank in shallow waters after colliding with a large tanker.

The 5,290-ton "KNM Helge Ingstad," a Nansen-class multi-role frigate of the Royal Norwegian Navy, with a crew of 137 on board, collided with 62,557 ton Malta-registered tanker Sola TS with a crew of 23, near the Bergen (West) oil terminal in Nov.