Alleged Russian spy, Mikhail Botsjkarev (R), and his defense lawyer, Hege Aakre (L), prior to a hearing at Oslo District Court in Oslo, Norway, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDERSEN TERJE DENMARK OUT

An Oslo district court on Thursday extended by two weeks the pretrial detention of a Russian citizen arrested in the Norwegian capital in September on suspicion of espionage.

A representative of the Russian senate known as M A Bochkaryov was arrested on Sept. 21 at Oslo's airport after attending an international seminar at the Norwegian parliament organized by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation.