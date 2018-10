File photo, taken on Oct. 17, 2014: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday the appointment of the Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen (C) as his new special envoy for Syria. EPA/EFE/FILE/Loey Felipe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen as his new special envoy to Syria.

Pedersen will replace Staffan de Mistura, who plans to leave the post at the end of November, after just over four years of unsuccessful attempts to mediate negotiations to end the conflict in the Arab country.