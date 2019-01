Crew from police and Red Cross have located and are digging up three of the four skiing tourists that were taken of an avalanche in mountain Blabafjellet, northern Norway, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen

Crew from police and Red Cross have located and are digging up three of the four skiing tourists that were taken of an avalanche in mountain Blabafjellet, northern Norway, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen

Crew from police and Red Cross have located and are digging up three of the four skiing tourists that were taken of an avalanche in mountain Blabafjellet, northern Norway, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen

Crew from police and Red Cross have located and are digging up three of the four skiing tourists that were taken of an avalanche in mountain Blabafjellet, northern Norway, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen

The bodies of three of four people buried by an avalanche in northern Norway earlier in the month have been found by rescuers, as documented in images released via epa on Thursday.

The bodies of three skiers who disappeared earlier in January, thought to have been hit by an avalanche in a mountainous region, were being recovered on the Blabafjellet, a 1,442-meter (4,730-feet) peak in the Tamok valley close to the border where Norway, Sweden and Finland meet.