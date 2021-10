People cross a usually overcrowded avenue, mostly empty due to gasoline scarcity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 24 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

People walk in front of a service station closed due to gasoline scarcity, in Port au Pince, Haiti, 24 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Not enough fuel to care for patients, Haitian hospitals warn

A lack of fuel has become a new obstacle to healthcare access in Haiti, where generators powered by petroleum derivatives are the main source of electricity in institutions, private establishments and homes.

The organization Doctors of the World warned Sunday of the precarious situation in which there is little fuel left to guarantee hospital services.