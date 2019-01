(L-R) Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence and Ja'Ron Smith, special assistant to the US President, exit the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC., USA, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) holds a news conference beside US Vice President Mike Pence (L), Republican Representative from Louisiana Steve Scalise (2-R) and House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy (R) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States said that a meeting between the White House and congressional negotiators ended with little progress as the partial government shutdown continued Saturday.

"V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today," tweeted Trump, who has been demanding resources to finance his promised US-Mexico border wall.