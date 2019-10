Rescuers search for people affected by the flooding on Oct. 16, 2019, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, one of the most densely populated areas in the country, mostly inhabited by working-class residents unable to afford a home in the capital and who must frequently deal with problems like the repeated floods. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People wade through flooded streets on Oct. 16, 2019, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, one of the most densely populated areas in the country, mostly inhabited by working-class residents unable to afford a home in the capital and who must frequently deal with problems like the repeated floods. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An evacuated house is seen by a flooded street on Oct. 16, 2019, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, one of the most densely populated areas in the country, mostly inhabited by working-class residents unable to afford a home in the capital and who must frequently deal with problems like the repeated floods. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People take a raft through flooded streets on Oct. 16, 2019, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, one of the most densely populated areas in the country, mostly inhabited by working-class residents unable to afford a home in the capital and who must frequently deal with problems like the repeated floods. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Nothing ever done to prevent flood damage in Argentina

The suburbs of Buenos Aires form one of the most densely populated areas in the country, mostly inhabited by working-class residents unable to afford a home in the capital and who must frequently deal with problems like the repeated floods.

The rainy season here is between October and January, when many municipalities suffer significant flooding, a problem that some blame on the lack of containment infrastructure and urban planning.