A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 10,000 apartments in Pyongyang, North Korea, 23 March 2021 (issued 24 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

'Nothing much has changed,' says Biden after North Korea missile tests

United States President Joe Biden said little had changed after it emerged that North Korea fired two cruise missiles from its west coast over the weekend.

Pyongyang suggested the possibility of resuming these tests last week, coinciding with joint Seoul-Washington military exercises and the visit of the US secretaries of state and defense to the South Korean capital. EFE-EPA