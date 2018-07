A view of the door opened with explosives by French prisoner Redoine Faid, who escaped from a prison in Sequedin, near Lille, France, Apr. 13, 2013. EFE-EPA FILE/P. PAUCHET/VOIX DU NORD

A notorious criminal who in the past had been branded as France's "Public Enemy No. 1" on Sunday made a cinematic escape from a prison near the country's capital that involved fleeing in a helicopter, French authorities said.

Redoine Faïd, who had already broken out of a different prison in 2013, was freed by an armed commando of three heavily-armed accomplices that landed on the jail's courtyard while he was in the visitation hall, according to a brief statement by the justice ministry.