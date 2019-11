A general view of the working area in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral during consolidation operations, six months after a fire ravaged the roof of the most visited monument in the French capital, in Paris, France, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Seven months after a fire destroyed the roof and spire of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris a team of researchers is creating a digital reconstruction of the gothic jewel to aid its restoration.

A team of scientists led by Livio de Luca, director of research at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), is working on a digital clone of the landmark.