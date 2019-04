Notre Dame cathedral is photographed from the top of the Jussieu University tower in Paris, France, 29 September 2016 (reissued 15 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 53048393

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

French President Emmanuel Macron (c) and his wife Brigitte (center right) chat with firefighters near the Notre Dame Cathedral, the roof of which caught fire on April 15, 2019, a blaze that heavily damaged the iconic Gothic structure. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT

Notre Dame heavily damaged by fire, but building appears to have been saved

The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the culmination of Gothic architecture, on Monday suffered a devastating fire that destroyed part of its structure and threw France into turmoil.

Some 500 firefighters managed to prevent the entire 850-year-old cathdral from being reduced to ashes using water cannons that halted the spread of the fire, although not before two-thirds of the building's roof and its celebrated spire had been destroyed.