Rubble and the cross at the altar inside the the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral after it sustained major fire damage the previous month, during a visit by the Canadian prime minister in Paris, France, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ MAX

Two months after being devastated in a blaze, Notre Dame is holding its first mass Saturday which will be officiated by the Archbishop of Paris with a small number in attendance due to the fact the vault is still in danger of collapsing.

The mass will be held at 6.00 pm in the chapel of the Virgin Mary, behind the choir, and will be attended by only 30 people, half of them clergymen, all in protective helmets, including Monsignor Michel Aupetit, who will officiate a symbolic mass to denote that Notre Dame is "still alive", the cathedral rector Patrick Chauvet said.