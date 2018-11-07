A novelty belt buckle designed in the style of a hand grenade prompted Spanish police to evacuate passengers from major railway stations in Barcelona and in Madrid on Wednesday after the suspicious object was detected inside a luggage item by security scanners, authorities said.
Regional police in Catalonia ordered passengers off two high-speed trains at Barcelona's Sants railway station at around 8 am and bomb disposal units were dispatched to the scene amid suspicions that a female passenger traveling to Madrid's Atocha station was carrying an explosive device in her baggage.