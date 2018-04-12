A global chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday confirmed the United Kingdom's analysis of the type of the nerve agent used in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which conducted its report at the request of the British government, analyzed samples collected by UK authorities from Skripal, his daughter Yulia and a police officer who was exposed to the nerve agent. Skripal and Skripal were poisoned in early March in the English city of Salisbury.