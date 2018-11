British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in London, Britain, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

After months of frenzied negotiation, the British cabinet last week accepted a proposed Brexit deal. Now it must be ratified by the United Kingdom's division-ridden lawmakers, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

That is a challenge, given that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party doesn't command a majority in the House of Commons and many of her own lawmakers virulently oppose her plans to leave the European Union.