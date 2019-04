A wife of former Kashmiri militant hold a child as she takes part during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar.29, 2019 (issued Apr.2, 2019). EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Shabana, the wife of a former Kashmiri militant, and her children, have been living a stateless life in Indian Kashmir, bereft of basic citizenship rights.

She is among the hundreds of Pakistani women, married to former Kashmiri rebels, who had crossed over to Pakistan-administered Kashmir for arms training during the peak period of insurgency in Indian Kashmir.