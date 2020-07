A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, conferring 'Paektusan' commemorative pistols on leading commanding officers of the armed forces of the DPRK on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, visiting the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery to pay noble tributes to the fallen fighters of the People's Army on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY