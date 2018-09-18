The former head of the Jalisco Forensic Sciences Institute (IJCF) told EFE Tuesday that a second refrigerated container was being used to hold bodies in the western Mexican state, bringing the total number of corpses to about 300.

The bodies "are in the trailers, one is the one that was shown to the media and there's a new one that was rented by the Attorney General's Office because we do not have the resources to contract this type of service or the warehouse where they were. I didn't know about it, (I didn't have) any information," Luis Octavio Cotero, who was fired on Monday from his post, said.