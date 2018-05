A UNICEF Ebola information poster is pasted outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria, May 18, 2018 (issued May 20, 2018). EPA/STR

Visitors are screened for the Ebola virus at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria, May 18, 2018 (issued May 20, 2018). EPA/STR

The number of people affected by the Ebola outbreak in the northwestern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continued to rise on Sunday with 21 confirmed cases, four of them in urban areas, while the Government of the country said it was preparing to launch a vaccination campaign.

To combat the outbreak, the Congolese government said in a televised statement that as of Monday it would begin to distribute the 5,400 doses of vaccines that were received last week.