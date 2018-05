A handout photo made available by Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF, on May 24, 2018, shows MSF staff team treating patients in the isolation areas at Mbandaka hospital, in Equateur province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOUISE ANNAUD/MSF HANDOUT

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers an Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday announced that the number of deaths that have been confirmed to have been caused by the latest outbreak of the destructive Ebola virus has risen to 10, out of a total of 35 confirmed cases detected throughout the African country.

The latest figures bring the number of people who have died showing Ebola infection symptoms up to 23, after the inclusion of the latest confirmed death, which occurred in the western Iboko region.