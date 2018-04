A handout photograph made available by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Jun 18, 2009 shows Irrawaddy dolphins swimming in the Mekong river in Kratie province, Cambodia, Apr 25, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/CMDCP/WWF EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The population of dolphins in the Mekong river in Cambodia increased for the first time after years of constant decline that has pushed the threatened species to the brink of extinction, activists said on Monday.

A new census by the Cambodian government and the World Wildlife Fund has pegged the number of these dolphins at 92, 12 more than a study published in 2015, according to a WWF statement.