The number of children in Guatemala who died from acute undernutrition during the first 21 weeks of 2018 stood at 25, representing a 78.5 percent increase from the same period of 2017 when 14 deaths were reported.

According to the statistics published by the Secretariat for Food and Nutritional Security (SESAN), the deaths of 25 children under five years of age as of week 21 are attributable to acute undernutrition, while another 23 cases are under investigation.