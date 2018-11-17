As the French movement known as the "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) rose up in protest on Nov. 17, 2018, against new taxes on diesel and gasoline fuels, the French government raised to 227 the provisional number of injured this Saturday, and to 117 the number of arrests in a tense day of demonstrations around the country, EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

In its latest report on the situation, the Interior Ministry kept the number of dead unchanged - a woman run over in southeastern France - but increased the number of protesters to 282,710 in some 2,000 different protests, many of them still active and located at traffic circles, tollbooths and cities around the country.