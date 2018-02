Members of Mexican Federal Police stand on a dock near a boat after an explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2018. EFE/ALONSO CUPUL

Ministerial experts inspect a vessel on Feb. 21, 2018, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where some 18 people, including three Canadian tourists, were injured by the explosion of a ship. EFE/Alonso Cupul

Members of Mexican Federal Police stand on a dock near a boat after an explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALONSO CUPUL

The number of injured in the ferry explosion on Playa del Carmen, in southeastern Mexico, rose to 24, with one Mexican national in critical condition, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo said Wednesday.

The Mexican national has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit with second and third degree burns, the Attorney General said in a statement.