Almost two weeks since the massive wildfire began and which has already claimed 81 lives in northern California, the number of missing persons continues to fluctuate wildly in the chaos, standing at 699 Tuesday.

The figure is 300 less than that of Monday but six times greater than the one released a week ago, when authorities reported around 100 missing.