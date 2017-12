A handout photo made available by the Japan Coast Guard Ninth Regional shows a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel near a capsized North Korean ship (top) during rescue operations on the Sea of Japan, about 360km north of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAPAN COAST GUARD NINTH REGIONAL HANDOUT

The number of North Korean fishing boats that had washed ashore on the Japanese coast reached its record, according to the Japanese authorities Wednesday.

A total of 99 North Korean ghost ships have ended up in Japanese waters, with crew members either rescued alive or found dead, a Coast Guard spokesperson told EFE.