Yeon-Mi Park, a defector from North Korea, speaks during the panel discussion 'Confronting Authoritarianism' at the 7th Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, in Geneva, Switzerland, 24 February 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Thae Yong-ho, a former senior North Korean diplomat, gives an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, 02 January 2018. Thae defected to South Korea in 2016 after serving as a minister in the North Korean Embassy in Britain. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean defector Park Sang-Hak holds a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a rally against the South Korean government's policy on North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, 22 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean defectors and activists shout slogans during a rally against North Korea's sixth nuclear test, in downtown in Seoul, South Korea, 08 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILEJEON HEON-KYUN

The number of North Koreans defecting to South Korea dropped 21 percent in 2017, to its lowest level since Kim Jong-un came to power six years ago, according to data released by South Korea's government Friday.

A total of 1,127 North Koreans arrived in the South in the year 2017 as compared to 1,418 in 2016, the South Korean Unification Ministry said Friday.