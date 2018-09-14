Three times more migrants arrived in Europe by land in the first nine months of 2018 than in the same period of the previous year, according to the latest figures released by the International Organization for Migration Friday.

Around 18,000 migrants arrived in Europe overland so far this year compared 2,464 who crossed borders into the continent between Jan. and Sept. 2017 while the United Nations migration agency reported that 74,501 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2018 through Sept. 12.