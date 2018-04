Palestinian protesters throw stones during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters take part during clashes with Israeli troops, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters carry a wounded fellow demonstrator during clashes with Israeli topps near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces during protests in the Gaza Strip has risen to 10, while nearly 500 others were wounded by bullets, Palestinian officials said Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the Israeli army opened fire on protesters near the border with Israel.