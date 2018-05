A Sri Lankan boy uses a discarded shell of a refrigerator as a boat and an ekel-broom as a paddle on the flood waters at Kelaniya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lankan boy sits on a floating inflated vehicle tube at a flooded section of the main road near the exit of the Southern Expressway at Kaduwela, 16 kms from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Two Sri Lankan people rescue a cow from the flood waters at Kelaniya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The number of people evacuated due to recent heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka has passed 27,000, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 10, officials told EFE on Wednesday.

The number of evacuees rose from 6,090 on Tuesday to 27,621, according to the latest figures released by the country's Disaster Management Centre.