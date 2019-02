The head of the Venezuelan parliament Juan Guaido, recognized as interim President of Venezuela by half a hundred countries, speaks to his supporters during a meeting with transporters in the municipality of Chacao, in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press office shows the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro participating in an act of government, in the company of the military, in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE

Staff work in the assembly of the Venezuela Aid Live station at Las Tienditas border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, 21 February 2019, where dozens of international artists will perform tomorrow at one of the three border checkpoints between Colombia and Venezuela where tonnes of humanitarian aid for Venezuela remain. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Venezuelans who have left their home country due to the political and economic crisis gripping it stood at 3.4 million people, two United Nations agencies said on Friday.

Of that total, some 2.7 million were residing in other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration.