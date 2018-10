A supplied undated image obtained Oct 8, 2018 of 496 kilograms of MDMA seized following a joint Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force operation in Sydney.EPA-EFE/Supplied by Australian Border Force

Bags of MDMA seized by police at the Australian Federal Police offices in Sydney, Monday, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett

The use of cocaine and higher purity forms of ecstasy is increasing among drug takers in Australia, reaching the highest levels ever recorded in the country, according to a study published on Monday.

“Use of higher purity stimulants can increase the risk of experiencing acute and long-term negative health effects” Dr. Amy Peacock, participating author of the report prepared by the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre (NDARC), said in a statement.