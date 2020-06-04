New York City police officials made numerous arrests on Wednesday in several parts of the city, even resorting to force after curfew began, while protests in other United States cities were more peaceful than previous days.
Faced with a third night of demonstrations involving thousands of New Yorkers who defied the curfew to protest against the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last week, the police Wednesday night decided to act more harshly after giving them an hour's notice when curfew came into force at 8 pm. EFE-EPA