A community member, wearing a t-shirt with the face of George Floyd printed, prays next to a Miramar Police Department Officer during a protest in the form of a funeral procession demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd, Miramar, Florida, USA, 03 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A police car drives past people protesting over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, USA, 03 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson joins a march during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in San Francisco, California, USA, 03 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Will (L), Daniel (C) and Keith (R) hold placards during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Washington , D.C., USA, 03 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Susana Samhan

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, talk to members of the DC National Guard as they peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

New York City police officials made numerous arrests on Wednesday in several parts of the city, even resorting to force after curfew began, while protests in other United States cities were more peaceful than previous days.

Faced with a third night of demonstrations involving thousands of New Yorkers who defied the curfew to protest against the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last week, the police Wednesday night decided to act more harshly after giving them an hour's notice when curfew came into force at 8 pm. EFE-EPA