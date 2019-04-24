Photo taken April 11, 2019, in San Salvador showing a group of people participating in the "Immigrant's Way of the Cross" procession to ask for respect for the rights of migrants. Photo made available on April 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Sura

Women will "always" be those hardest hit by the irregular migration affecting Central America, especially the countries of the Northern Triangle, Spanish nun Carmela Gibaja said in an interview with EFE.

Gibaja, who belongs to the Sisters of the Guardian Angel, has closely followed the issue of irregular migration in the Northern Triangle - that is, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - via her work with Red Rama, a religious organization in Central America and the Caribbean that works against people trafficking.