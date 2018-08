A photograph provided by the Chilean Attorney General's Office showing the nursing home in Chiguayante, Chile, where at least 10 elderly women died in a fire on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chilean Attorney General's Office

At least 10 elderly women died early Tuesday in a fire at a nursing home in the southern Chilean town of Chiguayante, officials said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which started at 3:30 am in one of Casa de Reposo Santa Marta's pavilions in Biobio region, located some 530 kilometers (330 miles) south of Santiago.