Burkinabe police sealed off an area around the army headquarters after an alleged terrorist attacks in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

People drive by a sealed off area around the army headquarters after alleged terrorist attacks in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

A woman passes by a sealed off area around the army headquarters after alleged terrorist attacks in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

The burned wreckage of a car on a street next to the French Embassy after alleged terrorist attacks in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

Security forces in Burkina Faso operate on a street after an alleged terrorist attacks in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

Smoke rises in the streets amid a suspected terrorist attack in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The militant Islamist group Nusrat al-Islam, the largest jihadist group in the Sahel, on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attacks carried out in Ouagadougou against the French Embassy and the headquarters of the Burkinabe army.

The coordinated assaults on Friday in the capital of Burkina Faso resulted in 16 deaths, eight of them soldiers.