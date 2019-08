New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to reporters at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 2, after an NYPD administrative judge recommended that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for his part in the 2014 death of Eric Garner. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

From left to right: Eric Garner Jr., Emerald Snipes Garner and the Rev. Al Sharpton hold a press conference in New York on Friday, Aug. 2, after an NYPD administrative judge recommended that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for his part in the 2014 death of Eric Garner. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A deputy commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD) recommended Friday that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for his part in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Rosemarie Maldonado, who acted as judge in the NYPD disciplinary trial, concluded that Pantaleo should be dismissed for using a chokehold to restrain the African-American man.