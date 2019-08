A protest by Black Lives Matter of Greater New York at the US Department of Justice in Washington on July 15, 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The head of the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced Monday the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, an incident that led to massive protests against police brutality.

"It's an extremely difficult decision," Police Commissioner James O'Neill told a press conference Monday. "If I was still a cop, I'd probably be mad at me."