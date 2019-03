Armed police patrol following a shooting resulting in multiply fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A New Zealand judge on Monday charged a teenager in relation to footage of a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch which was broadcast live by the attacker on Facebook.

The 18-year-old was charged under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classifications Act of 1993 for distributing the footage of the shootings, which killed 50 people and left another 50 wounded.