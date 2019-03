The Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa lit up, in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, Mar. 23, 2019, with a image of New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, wearing a hijab, embracing a woman at the Kilbirnie mosque in Wellington, New Zealand. EPA-EFE FILE/STR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Zealand's prime minister announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry on Monday to analyze security agencies and look into the sole suspect of the Christchurch terror attacks on Mar. 15 that left 50 people dead in two mosques.

"While New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world are both grieving and showing compassion for one another, they are also quite rightly asking questions on how this terror attack was able to happen here," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.