An undated file image shows Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

Armed police patrol following a shooting resulting in multiply fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

An injured person is loaded in an ambulance following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting resulting in multiply fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 49 people were killed in a shooting attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday, New Zealand police said.

At a press conference, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that 41 people had been killed at Al-Noor mosque, while seven died at Linwood mosque. One other victim died later in hospital.