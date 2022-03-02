Anti-vaccine protesters continue their occupation of Parliament House and surrounding streets as part of the 'Convoy 2022 NZ' movement in Wellington, New Zealand, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are seen outside Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Police on Wednesday evicted anti-vaccine mandate protesters who had occupied the grounds of parliament for 23 days, resulting in riots, fires and dozens of arrests.

Photographs and videos circulating on social media as well as local media livestreams of the operation, which began at 6am and was still going more than 12 hours later, showed protesters setting tents, a playground and various objects on fire, and throwing projectiles, including bricks ripped up from the pavement, at police.