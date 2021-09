New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster looks at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (not pictured) during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (R) during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand authorities aim to overhaul terror laws by the end of the month as it raised the number of people injured in Auckland's terrorist stabbing attack to seven and revealed the perpetrator's criminal past on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that police shot dead a known "violent extremist" and "supporter of ISIS ideology" under close monitoring about a minute after he stabbed six people in a "terrorist attack" in a supermarket at a west Auckland mall.