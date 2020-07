New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020 (reissued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament buildings in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s workplace relations and safety minister has been sacked from Cabinet over a relationship with a former staffer, the prime minister announced on Wednesday.

Iain Lees-Galloway, who was also the country’s immigration minister and Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) minister, “has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.