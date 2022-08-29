Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (L) exchange greetings at a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 27 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

American basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal’s appearance in a campaign by the country's prime minister to promote a indigenous advisory body enshrined in the constitution has caused outrage among some politicians and on social media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came under fire after O'Neal appeared on stage with him and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney for the start of a Saturday news conference in Sydney to discuss a referendum on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (The Voice), with some questioning the relevance of O'Neal.