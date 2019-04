US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns at a hotel ballroom in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas greets a homeowner with a bouquet of flowers as he arrives for a campaign stop in the backyard of a home in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns in the backyard of a home in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns at a hotel ballroom in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns at a hotel ballroom in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. O'Rourke is making a series of campaign stops in northern Virginia. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday condemned racism in the highest positions of power in the United States and called for unity within his party to remove president Donald Trump from the White House.

The former Texas Representative traveled to northern Virginia to drum up support for elections for the state parliament in November, after leading Democrats from Virginia, including governor Ralph Northam, were recently implicated in racism scandals.