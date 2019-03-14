Beto O'Rourke, the young former candidate for one of Texas's US Senate seats, formally launched his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign in Iowa on Thursday promising to deliver a positive and unifying message and to create the largest campaign base in the country's history.

In a campaign video released on Thursday morning, O'Rourke said, "This is a defining moment of truth for this country. And for every single one of us. The challenges we face right now; the interconnected crises of our economy, our democracy and our climate have never been greater. And they will either consume us or they will provide us with the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America."